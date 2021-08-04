Sudarsan Pattnaik congratulates Lovlina Borgohain for winning Olympics bronze medal through mesmerizing sand art

By WCE 4
Lovlina Borgohain sand art by Sudarsan Pattnaik
Image Credits: Twitter/ Sudarsan Pattnaik

Puri: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a mesmerising sand art of ace boxer Lovlina Borgohain on the Puri sea beach for her historic win of bronze medal for India on Wednesday.

Congratulating Lovlina for winning bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics, the sand artist has dedicated 10ft long sand glove with a picture of Lovlina Borgohain in a medal.

Related News

Odisha: Vigilance unearths property worth Rs 1.25 crore from…

Puri Srimandira to open from August 16, darsan for devotees…

The sand art has been twitted by the sand artist on his official twitter handle.

 

 

You might also like
State

6 arrested for murder of youth in Odisha’s Khordha district

Nation

CBI takes over probe in death of Jharkhand’s Dhanbad Additional District Judge

State

Odia Journalism Day celebrated at IIMC, Dhenkanal

State

Orissa HC Bar Association opposes live streaming of court proceedings: Bar-Bench meet…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.