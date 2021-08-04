Sudarsan Pattnaik congratulates Lovlina Borgohain for winning Olympics bronze medal through mesmerizing sand art

Puri: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a mesmerising sand art of ace boxer Lovlina Borgohain on the Puri sea beach for her historic win of bronze medal for India on Wednesday.

Congratulating Lovlina for winning bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics, the sand artist has dedicated 10ft long sand glove with a picture of Lovlina Borgohain in a medal.

The sand art has been twitted by the sand artist on his official twitter handle.