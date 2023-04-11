Successful candidates of Odisha Police Constable 2022 Recruitment called for joining

Bhubaneswar: The successful candidates of the Odisha Police Constable (Civil) 2022 recruitment examination have been called for certificate verification, joining and commencement of training. Commissionerate Police on Tuesday tweeted about it.

The successful candidates of the Odisha Police Constable (Civil) 2022 Recruitment examination, who have qualified for the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate are hereby informed that they are required to be present by 8 am on April 17, 2023, at the Reserve Police Line, Bhubaneswar along with their original certificates and Medical Fitness Certificate to join and commence the training, said the tweet.