Success story of woman dairy farmer Kiranbala from Odisha’s Keonjhar

Keonjhar: When there is a will, there is a way. This has been proved by one Kiranbala of Keonjhar. Ever since she was a child, Kiranbala loved cows and took care of them well. Now inspired by her father-in-law and supported by her husband, she has a cowshed with over 80 cows. She collects over 400 litters of milk from them and sells it in Keonjhar market and has turned a successful dairy farmer today.

Initially, Kiranbala had only four cows but now there are 80 cows in her cowshed. She begins her work after her children go to their school. Her husband is a Junior Engineer in the electricity department. However, he helps Kiranbala whenever he gets time from his busy schedule.

People make a beeline near her cowshed to buy milk as they get pure milk. Currently, she sells more than 400 liters of milk regularly.

Kiranbala gives credit to her father-in-law and husband for her achievement.

The government is taking number of steps for development of the farming sector of the State. From economical support to all sorts of help including modern technology, the State government has provided to also those who are involved in the farming sector. Taking advantage of such helps, Kiranbala has become a successful dairy farmer today.

Kiranbala has set an example for others as being from the urban area she has become self-employed by doing milk business.