Bhubaneswar: Odisha COVID19 Spokesperson Subroto Bagchi and his wife Susmita Bagchi on Friday handed over a cheque of Rs 2.5 crore to Odisha government to combat coronavirus in the State.

The Bagchi couple reportedly handed over the cheque to Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy to support COVID management in Balangir district.

Bagchi , who heads the Skill Development Authority of Odisha government, became a household name in Odisha for his eloquent media briefing on coronavirus outbreak in the State.