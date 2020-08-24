Bhubaneswar: The subordinate courts and tribunals in Odisha are ready to operate through virtual mode or video conferencing. The courts will continue to function under a few restrictions due to the virtual platform.

The order has been passed by the Orissa High Court for resuming the functioning of subordinate courts in the State.

Limited working hours had been prescribed and only urgent matters could be heard for over four months in view of novel coronavirus.

As per the notification, “the subordinate courts and tribunals in the state shall function in usual official timings during working days except at places where lockdown/shutdown is imposed or containment zone declared.”

Working of lower courts/tribunals shall remain suspended in areas where containment zone has been declared.

However, the High Court will continue to function under restrictions by virtual mode till September 16, according to a notification issued by the Registrar General.