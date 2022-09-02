Subhashree Mohapatra Death Case

Subhashree Mohapatra death case: Post Mortem report reveals death due to Asphyxia

Bhubaneswar: The post-mortem report of Subhashree Mohapatra, who was found dead inside her house under mysterious circumstances revealed the cause of death as asphyxia due to hanging.

Yesterday, the Kharavela Nagar police detained a person for interrogation in connection with the death case of Subhashree Mohapatra from Shastri Nagar in Bhubaneswar.

Subhashree had called up the detainee several times before her death. She had tried to contact the detainee seven to eight times over phone. Her last call duration lasted for around 27 seconds which she made just 30 minutes before her death.

Noteworthy, Subhashree’s body was recovered from her house under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday night. Her neck has cut marks, and is suspected that she has been strangulated to death.

