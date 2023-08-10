Subhalaxmi death case: Mystery shrouds around who is operating her Instagram account, Odisha women’s commission seeks accelerated probe

Bhubaneswar: In a recent development in the Subhalaxmi death case, mystery shrouds around who is handling her Instagram account.

The police sources have informed that after the death of Subhalaxmi it has been found that all her posts on Instagram have been deleted. Further, it is worth mentioning that Subhalaxmi’s account has been made private.

The police is currently trying its best to find out the person who is handling Subhalaxmi’s personal Instagram account.

In the Subhalaxmi death case, the Odisha Women’s Commission has raised concerns and has demanded an early and detailed probe into the matter.

The State Women’s Commission has directed the Commissionerate Police to submit a detailed report within 15 days.

On the other hand it is worth mentioning that, as many as 15 people have been questioned relating to this matter. Very soon Section 306 that is instigation tp commit suicide may be applied on a few of those questioned.

The viscera report of Subhalaxmi is awaited. It will clarify whether she was under the influence of drugs when she died.