Subhalaxmi death case in Odisha, mystery uncle speaks up!

Bhubaneswar: In the much-hyped Subhalaxmi death case in Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar, the mystery uncle has spoken.

The mystery uncle has spoken up and said that he has no photos or videos of the girl. H has also affirmed that he did not blackmail her ever.

He further added that he had driven out Subhalaxmi from his house three months back. He had also cut off all means of communication with the girl three months back.

The uncle has added that the girl had wished him on his birthday which was on July 10. The uncle added that she was in love with three people simultaneously.

He wondered that it is possible that she might have had a fight with any one or all of them leading to her untimely death.

The deceased’s uncle has added that she was living at his residence for as long as seven months. He further added that the girl used to perform on the stage with due permission from her father and mother. Her parents were also aware and had allowed her to dance in the bar.

But, since she was underage she was not allowed to dance in the bar. Since she used to frequent her uncle’s house with her three boyfriends.

Relating to this, there were frequent quarrels in the uncle’s house hence he asked her to vacate his place at the earliest.

It has been revealed that prior to her death she was depressed for quite a long time. The police is currently investigating to find out about the man who was frequently seen on Subhalaxmi’s Instagram stories.

Her postmortem reports suggested that she was under the influence of drugs when she died.