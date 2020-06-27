Subhadra apartment in Bhubaneswar declared containment zone

Bhubaneswar: Subhadra Apartment in Ward-8 of Kalarahanga Gram Panchyat of Bhubaneswar Block in Odisha’s Khordha district has been declared as a containment zone from 7 PM today till 7 PM of June 30 after detection of a Covid-19 case.

In its order, Khordha District Collector said that no public will be allowed to move into the containment zone and the inhabitants within the containment zone shall strictly remain in home.

“All the inhabitants within the containment zone shall strictly remain in home. All the shopping establishment of whatsoever nature shall be closed immediately. The supply of essential and medical requirements will be ensured through various teams formed by the District Administration. All the Government and Private Institutions located within the boundary of the containment zone is hereby closed forthwith,” read an order of Khordha Collector.

As many as 19 persons in the district tested positive for COVID-19 today, informed the I&PR Department of the State government.