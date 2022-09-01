Subashree Mohapatra Death Case: Mystery deepens over last 7 calls, one person detained

Bhubaneswar: In a new twist in the Subhashree Mohapatra death case, police today have detained a man as she had made a call to him multiple times before her death.

According to Call Detail Report, the woman had called a person who is a origin of Nayagarh district around 7 times. The final call had lasted for 27 seconds.

Later, Subhashree was found dead inside her house, the very evening.

The Kharavela Nagar police have detained the person for questioning in this connection. A case under Section 302 and 201 has been registered.

Notably, Subhashree was found dead inside the house in Shastri Nagar locality in Bhubaneswar. The incident occurred when nobody was present at the residence.

The woman’s husband was away from home while her son had gone to a nearby place for tuition. Her son, after returning from tuition classes, found her lying dead inside the house.