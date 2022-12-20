Subarnapur: 5 year old kid suffers from unknown disease, parents seek help: Watch

Subarnapur: A five year old boy is suffering from an unknown disease for which he can’t even sit or speak. His parents have spent money as per their capacity for his treatment. However, the kid is yet to get recovered.

Five year old Ayush is the son of Swagatika and Ashok Mendali of Luhakhandi village under Ulunda block in Subarnapur district of Odisha. He is bed ridden since birth. After knowing about the situation of the child, our reporter Sesha Dev Barik visited the village and met the family.

Asked why he was not treated so far the parents of the kid said that they are doing every possible thing for treatment of their son. Even, they have sold many of their household articles to arrange money for their son. They have visited many doctors one after one but in vain.

Other boys of his age have started going school or playing in front of the house. However, Ayush is still on the lap of his parents for the unknown disease from which he is suffering.

Due to the effect of the unknown disease, Ayush can’t sit or speak. His parents had worshipped a lot to get blessed with a son. They got a son, but his condition is not encouraging. In exchange of the tough efforts that Ashok and Swagatika have put, they have not heard the child uttering father or mother. However, they have not lost heart. They are trying their best.

The doctor has said that the child can recover but more money is required. However, they don’t have any money left now for advance treatment of the child. Under these circumstances, the couple has requested the government for help. They have also sought help from private individuals.

After meeting the patient and his family, our reporter met the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) to seek help for the child. The CDMO said that treatment of the child will be done as per the provision.

If any individual is interested to help out the family here is the details:

Ayush Mendali,

C/o-Ashok Mendali,

Village: Luhakhandi,

PO: Kotsamlai, Dist: Suvernapur

Watch the video here: