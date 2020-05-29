Cuttack: A Sub Post office has been inaugurated at Kalarabanka village under Kishannagar block in Cuttack district of Odisha. The Post office has been allotted the PIN code – 754298.

Chief Post Master General, Odisha Circle, Subash Chandra Barmma inaugurated and dedicated the Sub post office to the public yesterday in the presence of KIIT & KISS founder and Kandhamal MP Dr Achyuta Samanta and other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Barmma lauded Dr. Samanta for his effort to establish the Post Office in the smart village.

“The Post office will provide all type of services including postal life insurance, postal payment bank facilities etc. and people of the region will benefit by the new Post office presence in Kalarabanka,” the Chief Post Master General said.

“With the new PIN code, the village has now got new identity in the postal map of India,” he added.

On his part, Dr. Samanta extended his gratitude to the Postal authorities for their services in rural areas.

Inauguration of the new office building of #Kalarabanka Sub Post Office. In a world, where communication has assumed different forms, the financial services continue to be an important function of the POs because of its penetration in rural areas and being accessible to poor. pic.twitter.com/TWXbm4Y6du — Achyuta Samanta (@achyuta_samanta) May 29, 2020

Editor of Kadambini and Kunikatha Iti Samanta handed over the pass books to the people who opened their account in the Post office in the inaugural day.

Nilimarani charitable trust chief Antaryami Samanta, village committee president Anjan Kumar Samanta, Postal department officials among others were present on the occasion.

All the persons, who attended the programme, were seen wearing face masks and maintaining social distance to prevent possible spread of COVID-19.