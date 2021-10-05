Sub-Inspectors to be in charge of 216 Police Outposts in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday has approved a proposal made by police department to appoint Sub-Inspectors (SI) as the officers-in-charge (OICs) of 216 Police Outposts across the State. Earlier, the ASIs were in charge of all these outposts.

Odisha Police has 253 sanctioned out posts out of which 36 were previously posted by SIs.

The Sub-Inspectors will be appointed at the Police Outposts run by the Commissionerate of Police, various district police, and railway police. Police DG Abhay has thanked the Chief Minister for the approval of 216 posts of SIs to head Police outposts.

It is expected that the training and crime investigation skills of the SIs will be helpful in crime control at the Police Outpost level.

Earlier, Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) were appointed as the OICs of Police Outposts.

We are deeply grateful to @Naveen_Odisha for creation of 216 posts of SIs to head Police outposts.Our outpost functioning with improve n we will be able to serve people better.#CMO_Odisha — DGP, Odisha (@DGPOdisha) October 5, 2021

