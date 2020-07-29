Sub-Inspector Caught Taking Bribe In Odisha’s Bolangir

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bolangir:Today i.e. on 29.07.2020, Sri Saroj Ranjan Rath, Sub-Inspector of Police, Muribahal PS, Dist.-Bolangir has been caught red-handed by the officers of Vigilance of Sambalpur Division while demanding and accepting bribe of  Rs.10,000/- (Rupees Ten Thousand) from complainant Sri Sanjib Kumar Pradhan of Village -Gudighata (Kharabahali) to help in the investigation of Muribahal PS Case No.21 dt.20.02.2019 U/s 493/ 417/294/323/506/376 (2)(n) lPC registered against one Manas Pradhan, younger brother of complainant.

The entire bribe money has been recovered. His both hands wash and pocket wash gave positive chemical reaction.

The office chamber of Sri Rath, Police Barrack situated inside the PS campus and his residential building situated at Shaktinagar pada, Bhawanipatna Dist.-Kalahandi are being searched.

Further report follows.

