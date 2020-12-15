Pic Credits: TWN News

Sub-Asst Register Of Co-Operative Society Caught Red-Handed By Vigilance

By WCE 1

Subarnapur: The Odisha vigilance officials on Tuesday caught the assistant registar of Subarnapur Co-operative societies red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 17,000.

Manjaya Dharua, resident of Dungripali in Subarnapur district had approached register Asish Ku Rout to process the paddy procurement bill.

As per Manjaya’s complaint, Asish had demanded a bribe for completing the formalities.

Further inquiry is underway in this connection.

