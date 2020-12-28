Bhubaneswar: Studio inaugurated at Kalinga TV’s South Odisha Zonal office in Berhampur. Berhampur MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu and Aska MP Pramila Bisoyi inaugurated the studio in the presence of founder and Kandhamal MP Dr Achyuta Samanta.

Berhampur MLA Bikram Panda, former MLA and Chairperson of Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board Ramesh Chandra Chyau Patnaik, former Chairman of BDA Subhash Maharana, Managing Director of Kalinga TV Himansu Sekhar Khatua among others who took part in the inauguration of the studio. Some intellectuals and known personalities also were present.

Later, the dignitaries attended a conclave which was organized by Kalinga TV at the Town Hall of the City with the theme ‘Role of Journalists in Controlling Coronavirus.’

In the presence of founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta, Berhampur MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu, Aska MP Pramila Bisoyi, Berhampur MLA Bikram Panda, former Vice Chancellor of Berhampur University Prof. Jayant Kumar Mohapatra, former MLA and Chairperson of Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board Ramesh Chandra Chyau Patnaik, former Chairman of BDA Subhash Maharana and Managing Director of Kalinga TV Himansu Sekhar Khatua lighted the lamps before Lord Jagannath and inaugurated the conclave.

Kalinga TV’s South Odisha Zonal Head Prakash Patnaik coordinated the conclave in which all the speakers highly appreciated the role of the media persons during the COVID pandemic.

While speaking about the selfless service of the media persons amid the coronavirus, Berhampur MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu said that Odisha Chief Minister took action at a time when several countries of the world were planning how to manage the Covid pandemic. He also recalled how the media persons were collecting information by putting their lives in danger.

Likewise, the founder of Kalinga TV reiterated the importance given for the constructive nature of news telecast. He said that Kalinga TV always Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik and considered the service which he has been doing for the poor tribals for several years as the blessing of God.

On the other hand, former Vice Chancellor of Berhampur University Prof. Jayant Kumar Mohapatra, said that except Kalinga TV, some media houses are broadcasting wrong news about sensational issues like Covid-19.

Later, members of several organizations facilitated the Founder and Managing Director. Berhampur MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu and Aska MP Pramila Bisoyi also felicitated Dr Achyuta Samanta and Kalinga TV MD Himansu Sekhar Khatua with flower bouquet and mementos on behalf of Abhishek Creation and Berhampur Nagarika Committee.

At the end, MD Himansu Khatua gave the vote of thanks for organizing such conclave.