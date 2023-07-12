Students walk over 25 km to press for demand at sub-collector office in Mayurbhanj district

State
Baripada:

Baripada: In a shocking incident, students of Dudhiani Panchayat High School of Purunapani reportedly walked over 25 kilometres to press for their various demands at sub-collector office in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

A group of students of the High School reportedly walked to the Karanjia Sub Collector’s Office from Purunapani, which is over 25 kms, and staged a dharna to highlight their problems.

Electric connection to the school, sinking of a new tube well in the school premises and construction of school hostel and kitchen were among their several demands.

The students also demanded construction of the school’s boundary wall by claiming that wild animals enter the school as it is situated at the foot of Similipal National Park.

Meanwhile, the concerned officials said that they will have a discussion withe students and find solutions to their problems.

