Students’ union elections 2023 cancelled in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha on Wednesday cancelled students’ union elections across colleges and universities in the state this year. This is the sixth consecutive year when the students’ union election will not be conducted in Odisha.

The decision was taken in the larger interest of the students’ community in the state, said a notice of the Odisha Higher Education Department.

State Universities and Degree Colleges coming under the administrative control of Higher Education Department

An alternative procedure for nominating students’ representatives to various bodies of Universities/Colleges, where students’ representation is required, shall be prescribed subsequently, said reports. However it is worth mentioning that the students have been demanding for college elections since a long while.

All the Vice-Chancellors, Principals of Government degree Colleges and aided non-Government Colleges under the state government have been directed to take necessary action in this connection. As per the letter, there will be of 180 teaching days this year and a total of 72 days excluding Sundays.

Furthermore, the notice by the Odisha Higher Education Department on Wednesday said that the summer vacation will begin from 5th May 2024 to 19th June 2024.