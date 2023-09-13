Students suffer as school premises battles water-logging in Kendrapara, watch

Kendrapara: The students of a school and an Anganwadi Centre situated in a common premises find it difficult to reach to their respective institutions to attend class even after a single shower of rainfall. And due to such situation, many parents have to literally carry their children on their shoulders to the school. This has been reported from Kendrapara district of Odisha.

After every heavy downpour, the entire premises of the Primary School and Anganwadi Centre in Ahmedpur in Rajkanika Block get inundated. When it rains incessantly, the school campus is filled with water and the children find it difficult to walk along the muddy route. The school campus gets inundated during monsoon while the road leading to the campus gets waterlogged. And thus education in this school has been badly hit. Yet, the authorities concerned have turned a blind eye to the problem, lamented some parents.

Small children are walking to school in the mud. There is fear of snakes and poisonous insects on the muddy roads. And thus the parents are seen carrying their wards on their shoulder to drop them in the school for studies.

Sometimes the children’s uniforms get damaged as mud stains fall on their dresses.

The villagers asked that while the government is providing everything from food to school dresses and shoes for school children why this problem is not being taken care?

Though the children are provided with all facilities, there is no proper road to go to school and Anganwadi center. The school premises gets inundated even after a shower of rain. Children are going to school and Anganwadi center after seeping into the water that has been logged on the ground for months. As a result, small children are suffering from diseases cold and scabies.

Waterlogging has been seen exactly in front of the Anganwadi centre. There are two educational institutes in one campus. And when it rains, rain water logs here for months. As a result, little children and school students are facing problems. The BDO has said that there will soon become a footpath for children.

A large pond in Ahmedpur village is adjacent to the school and Anganwadi center. When it rains, water from 5 villages enters this pond. And when the water in the pond swells, the rain water seeps into the school and Anganwadi campus.

People have complained that there is no system to drain the water from the pond. They warned that if these problems are not resolved soon, the villagers will stage protest.