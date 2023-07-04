Students presented bike, gold ring to teacher on his retirement in Odisha, watch

Berhampur: After working for long 34 years a teacher in Ganjam district took retirement. And as the retirement gift his students gifted the teacher a bike and a gold ring among other things. This incident is making the rounds in that area. The incident took place in the Erenda village under Sanakhemundi Block of the district.

Meet Amulya Kumar Pradhan, the head master of Radhakrushna Vidyapitha of Erenda village. He took retirement from work on May 31, 2023. Following retirement of their esteemed and favourite teacher, the students of the school decided to present some gifts to the teacher. Accordingly, they decided to organize the felicitation ceremony of Pradhan sir on 3rd July. Everybody in the village were anxiously waiting for this day to come.

Accordingly, yesterday the students along with the villagers organized the said ceremony. On this occasion the students gifted a bike, a gold ring and a few other gift items to their favourite teacher. Even, out of respect they put currency garland on the neck of their teacher and all of them went in a procession in the roads of the village. Everybody welcomed the teacher on their doorsteps and the whole environment filled with gaiety. And in return the teacher blessed the students as well as others.

As per reports, Amulya sir had initiated his career as a teacher in the High School as a Bulk grant teacher. Few years ago, he was adjudged as a Government teacher after he was made the Head Master of the school. He said that the respect and love that he got in the felicitation ceremony after his retirement made him emotional.