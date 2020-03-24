Berhampur: During these tough times of coronavirus outbreak, students have manufactured and gifted the district administration 300 bottles of hand sanitizers.

This deed has been done by the students of Indian Institute of Sciences, Education and Research Berhampur.

This act comes as a welcome relief when the hand sanitizers seem to have disappeared from the markets.

A few of the hand sanitizers have been kept in the municipality office while the rest of these have been given to the district Medical officer.

After a proper quality check, orders for manufacture of more sanitizers shall be given said the Berhampur Municipal Commissioner.