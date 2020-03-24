Students of Odisha’s Berhampur Manufacture 300 Bottles of Hand-Sanitizers

By KalingaTV Bureau
629

Berhampur: During these tough times of coronavirus outbreak, students have manufactured and gifted the district administration 300 bottles of hand sanitizers.

This deed has been done by the students of Indian Institute of Sciences, Education and Research Berhampur.

Related News

Monkeys Starve as Coronavirus Scare Locks Down Khandagiri…

Entire Odisha under Complete Lock Down from Midnight for…

All Bus Services Suspended in Odisha to Fight the…

Odisha Govt issues helpline number for consumers

This act comes as a welcome relief when the hand sanitizers seem to have disappeared from the markets.

A few of the hand sanitizers have been kept in the municipality office while the rest of these have been given to the district Medical officer.

After a proper quality check, orders for manufacture of more sanitizers shall be given said the  Berhampur Municipal Commissioner.

You might also like
State

Monkeys Starve as Coronavirus Scare Locks Down Khandagiri Caves in Odisha

State

Entire Odisha under Complete Lock Down from Midnight for Coronavirus Outbreak

State

All Bus Services Suspended in Odisha to Fight the Coronavirus Outbreak

State

Odisha Govt issues helpline number for consumers

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.