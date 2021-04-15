Students Of BJB & OUAT Stage Protest Demanding Online Examination

By WCE 7
college students protest in bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The students of Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar (BJB) Autonomous College and Odisha University of Agriculture & Technology (OUAT) staged a protest today, demanding online examinations keeping in view the second wave of Covid cases in the capital city.

As per reports, the students protested in front of their respective college gates to protest against the offline examinations.

The students from UG and PG programme have asked not to expose them to the coronavirus infection by writing on a placard and raised a slogan against the college management.

Similarly, the Rajdhani college students also staged protest demanding for online examinations.

You might also like
State

Anubhav-Barsha Case: Actor-Turned-MP Files Appeal Before District Court

State

Odisha JEE To Be Held From These Dates, See Details Here

State

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Likely To Make Announcement On Matriculation Exam

State

Notification Of Pipili By Polls To Be Issued Later; CEO Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.