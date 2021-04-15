Bhubaneswar: The students of Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar (BJB) Autonomous College and Odisha University of Agriculture & Technology (OUAT) staged a protest today, demanding online examinations keeping in view the second wave of Covid cases in the capital city.

As per reports, the students protested in front of their respective college gates to protest against the offline examinations.

The students from UG and PG programme have asked not to expose them to the coronavirus infection by writing on a placard and raised a slogan against the college management.

Similarly, the Rajdhani college students also staged protest demanding for online examinations.