Minor students missing from Bhubaneswar, staged their own kidnapping!

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking revelation, the two minor students who were allegedly kidnapped from Bhubaneswar and found in Titlagarh had staged their own kidnapping.

The two have been captured roaming around happily in a CCTV camera in Titlagarh near a railway crossing, while their parents were tensed about their sudden disappearance.

The two friends, Prithviraj and Sanu Kumar, ran away of their own free will. The minor students went to Titilagarh by train from Bhubaneswar railway station. They wandered around, ate in a hotel and then ran out of money. After running out of money, they staged their own kidnapping drama. The scene was captured in the CCTV footage.

It is worth mentioning that the two minor school students of a private school in Bhubaneswar had gone missing said reliable reports on Wednesday.

The incident had taken place in Sundarpur area under Chandaka police limits in Bhubaneswar. The students aged around 16 years had gone missing. They had allegedly gone to school on Tuesday and did not return home.

The two missing students have been identified as Prithviraj Pradhan and Sonu Kumar, they were studying in standard 10. According to sources, the duo had gone to the school. But, the auto-rickshaw driver of the vehicle found them to be missing.

The Chandaka police had launched an investigation after a complaint has been lodged by the parents. The two missing students who were missing from Bhubaneswar were later found from Titilagarh district in Odisha.

A team from Chandka police station had gone to Titilagarh to fetch the two students.

It is further worth noting that students had lied to the police that the person who took them had made them unconscious. The two minor students somehow managed to escape and reportedly had called home. The family then immediately reported to the Chandaka Police Station. The police sent a team to get them back to Bhubaneswar.

However today that is on Saturday it has been reported that the two had gone in their own free will to Titlagarh just to enjoy themselves and had staged the entire act.