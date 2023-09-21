Students lock school gate & sit on dharna in protest against teacher’s casteist remarks in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: Protesting a lady teacher’s casteist remarks, a group of students of Tentulidihi G.P High School in Odisha’s Bhadrak district today locked the school gate and staged a dharna.

As alleged by the students, a lady teacher named Padmalaya Sahoo allegedly made some casteist remarks on a student, Jagannath Das, and did not allow him to take part in the rituals of the Ganesh Puja, held on Tuesday.

However, the students came together and protested the teacher’s casteist remarks. They also staged a demonstration by locking the gate of the school. Some parents of the students also extended their support to the protest and sought action against the teacher.

The student’s protest has affected the normal activities of the schools with the school remaining being closed.