Students lock school gate & sit on dharna in protest against teacher’s casteist remarks in Bhadrak

Protesting a lady teacher's casteist remarks, a group of students of Tentulidihi G.P High School in Odisha’s Bhadrak district today locked the school gate and staged a dharna.

By Subadh Nayak 0
Students protest against teacher's casteist remarks in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: Protesting a lady teacher’s casteist remarks, a group of students of Tentulidihi G.P High School in Odisha’s Bhadrak district today locked the school gate and staged a dharna.

As alleged by the students, a lady teacher named Padmalaya Sahoo allegedly made some casteist remarks on a student, Jagannath Das, and did not allow him to take part in the rituals of the Ganesh Puja, held on Tuesday.

However, the students came together and protested the teacher’s casteist remarks. They also staged a demonstration by locking the gate of the school. Some parents of the students also extended their support to the protest and sought action against the teacher.

The student’s protest has affected the normal activities of the schools with the school remaining being closed.

Also Read: Expelled MLAs Soumya Ranjan & Sudhansu Sekhar To Get New Seats In Odisha Assembly

You might also like

Couple among 3 arrested on charges of child theft in Balasore district

Expelled MLAs Soumya Ranjan & Sudhansu Sekhar to get new seats in Odisha…

President Murmu congratulates Odia Scientist Swati Nayak for getting Norman Borlaug…

Day after closing all gates Hirakud dam authorities open six gates to release water

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans