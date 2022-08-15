Students in dilemma as Odisha plus two examination 2023 pattern yet to be finalized

Bhubaneswar: The +2 students who will appear for the plus two 2023 examination are in dilemma as the exam pattern is yet to be finalized. It is to be noted that while the ‘quarterly’ pattern had been applied in the last two years due to the pandemic, this year covering of the 100% academic syllabus pattern has been adopted so far.

It is to be noted that, the quarter end exam pattern had been adapted to the +2 curriculum during the Covid pandemic, wherein exams were conducted in every 3 months and 20% from the quarter end exam marks and 80% of the Council exam marks were added to calculate the final result.

This year the quarter end method will be applied or not — this decision will be taken by the council, said the minister of school and mass education.

The Chairman of Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has also informed that, ‘the exam management committee will schedule a meeting to find a favorable solution and what will be suitable for the students. So far no final decision has been made in this regard’, he said.

Reportedly, four months have passed of the academic year so far, and the +2 students are studying according to 100% syllabus.

The Council exam is 7 months away and it has not been decided yet whether the quarterly end exam will be conducted or not. The students are yet to be confirmed about it.

As per the students the quarterly exam pattern helps them to score good marks and it is helpful in the studies.

The educationists have said that, the council should inform the students regarding the exam pattern beforehand, because a sudden decision will disrupt the exam preparation process of the students and sufficient time should be given to them for exam preparation.