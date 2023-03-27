Students drown in Devi River: Bodies of 2 Students recovered

Jagatsingpur: In the tragic incident of students drowning in the Devi River of Jagatsinghpur district in Odisha, the body of two of the students, who had been swept away due to strong water current, have been recovered. Another student is still missing.

As per reports, four students had gone to Devi River in the Macchagan village under Balikuda Block to take bath. Out of the four, three students were swept away into the deep water probably due to strong water current.

After getting information, the Fire fighters rushed to the River and started the rescue operation. However, after tough effort for several hours, two bodies of the students have been fished out from the water while one person is still missing.

As per reports, three friends from Bhubaneswar had visited their friend’s house in Ambasala in Balukuda area and they had gone to take bath in the Devi River.

The rescue operation was going on and effort was being made to trace out the another missing student by the time this report was written.