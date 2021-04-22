Bhubaneswar: In view of the Covid rise in the state, the Plus II students on Thursday staged a protest at Lower PMG square in capital city seeking cancellation of the Plus II exams.

The students of various colleges have urged to cancel Plus II exams as the Covid situation is worsening.

Yesterday, the Odisha government had postponed the Plus II exams and cancelled the Matric exams.

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash advised the students to keep studying till a final decision is taken by the State government over the conduct of the Plus II examination and Odisha Chief Minister will review the Covid situation and take a decision in June.

If the Covid situation will be better then the State government will take an appropriate decision and conduct the exam, added Dash.