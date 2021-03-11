Malkangiri: As many as four students have been barred from the entrance exam for admission into Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya in Bapanpalli under Kalimela block of Malkangiri district.

According to reports, the entrance exam for the admission into sixth grade in the school has been conducted for the current year. The students’ parents were told by the headmaster that the forms have been submitted and they will be allowed into the hall to sit for the entrance exam.

Later, on the entrance date when the students reached the examination center they were told that their forms have not been submitted due to which they were not allowed to enter the hall and hence the four students had to return back from the gate.

Although the District Education Officer is not aware of the matter, there will be an enquiry on the issue, said reports.