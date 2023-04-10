Students attend Class outside as classrooms remain dirty due to party: Watch

Bhubaneswar: The students of a School in Bhubaneswar reportedly had to attend class out of their classrooms as the classrooms remained dirty. The classrooms were littered allegedly because a party had been organised in the school premises yesterday. The party had allegedly been given on the occasion of the one-year completion of a Corporator.

As per reports, the small kids/students of Baramunda Primary School in Bhubaneswar were seen attending class outside the classroom. It has been alleged that since the classrooms remained dirty due to a party the students had to attend the class under a tree.

Reportedly, a feast was organised yesterday in which people consumed food and allegedly drank alcohol. Empty bottles were seen lying in the classroom.

The incident reportedly took place on Sunday night in the school for which the students had to attend class out of the classroom inside the school premises on Monday.

It is to be noted that Bhubaneswar has been registering high temperatures for the last few days due to summer.