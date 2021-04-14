Student Unrest In IGIT Sarang Of Odisha, See Details

By WCE 2
igit sarang

Dhenkanal: Student unrest has been reported yet again in the Indira Gandhi Institute of Technology (IGIT), Sarang in Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

As per the reports, a dispute occurred between B.Tech 3rd-year and final-year students last evening.

The clash pertained to the budget of the college and started on Tuesday evening. Later it escalated and turned ugly within a few hours, by mid night maters became worse.

The College director Satyabrata Mohanty has taken stringent action. The college authorities have asked the students to vacate the hostels at the earliest.

Huge number of police personnel have been deployed in the campus following the reported clash.

 

 

