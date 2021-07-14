Student missing after getting hit by train in Cuttack of Odisha

Cuttack: In a sad incident a youth is reportedly missing after being hit by a running train here in Odisha. The accident took place on the train track in Khan Nagar area of Cuttack city Wednesday night.

The missing student has been identified as Sujit Mohanty (15).

As per reports, four friends had set on the railway track on the Kathajodi Bridge when the train came on its track. While three of them escaped unhurt the said student is missing. It is suspected that he might have fallen into River Mahanadi.  He was reportedly walking on the track while talking on the phone when the train hit.

After being alerted, Fire-fighters rushed to the spot and the rescue operation is underway. However, due to darkness the fire fighters are facing problem.

Also read: 12 Injured As Van Turns Turtle In Odisha’s Ganjam
