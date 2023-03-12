Student dies in Kendrapara under mysterious circumstances

Kendrapara: In a shocking incident, a student has died under mysterious circumstances at a private coaching centre in Kendrapara of Odisha.

The student has allegedly declared brought dead by doctors at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) on Saturday night.

The family members of the student have lodged a complaint at the Sadar police station alleging murder.

The identity of the deceased student is yet to be ascertained. Further detailed report awaited in this matter.