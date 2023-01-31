Student commits suicide in nursing college of Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Yet another student has committed suicide in a nursing college in Bharatpur area of Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Saurabh Dey, he was around 19-years-old. Saurabh was a resident of West Bengal.

The incident has been reported from a Nursing College under Bharatpur police station area. The student allegedly committed suicide by hanging from rope around his neck.

Bharatpur police has reached the scene and is investigating further into the matter.

Further details awaited.