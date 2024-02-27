Student appearing for matric exam dies after truck hits his bike in Odisha’s Sundargarh district

Sundargarh: A student, who was appearing for matric exams 2024, died after the bike he was riding on was hit by truck in Odisha’s Sundargarh district. The accident occurred in Chakramal Bridge under Sundargarh Town police limit area of the district.

According to sources, the deceased, identified as Armaan Rai, was riding his bike when a fly-ash laden truck hit him. As a result of the accident, the student died on the spot.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for autopsy. The cops have also initiated a probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

Earlier today, one person was killed while four others were injured after a truck hit their auto-rickshaw from behind in Odisha’s Ganjam district. The incident occurred at Rajapur square on Aska road near Digapahandi of the district.

According to sources, the auto-rickshaw passengers came from Koraput and they took auto-rickshaw at Digapagandi bus stand to reach Bhaliajhola. However, when they were mid-away, a truck hit the auto-rickshaw resulting in the death of one of the on board.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and rushed injured to the nearby police station. The injured auto-rickshaw passengers admitted to MKCG Medical in Berhampur. The cops have also initiated a probe into the matter.