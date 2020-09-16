road accident death in odisha
Representational Image: tribuneindia

Student Among Two Killed In Odisha’s Road Mishap

By KalingaTV Bureau

Baripada: Two persons, including a school student were killed and six injured after a truck hit an auto-rickshaw on NH-49 near Bangiriposi Ghati in Baripada district today.

According to sources, 12 persons were heading towards Suliapada from Doppata village in an auto-rickshaw to collect rice which has been allotted under mid-day meal scheme.

Suddenly a truck hit an auto-rickshaw from rear killing two persons on the spot and  six persons sustained serious injuries. Following which both the vehicles overturned.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and rescued the injured and immediately shifted them to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital.

