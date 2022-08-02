Student Alleges Sexual Harassment By Professor In Capital City Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a girl student of Sri Jayadeva College of Education and Technology situated Naharkanta in the suburbs of the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar has alleged that she has been raped by a professor.

According to reports, the student has alleged that she has been raped and sexually harassed by a professor.

The professor has been identified as Pramod Ranjan Dash. He is a reader in Physics and the NCC Officer (Naval Wing) of Sri Jayadeva College of Education and Technology in Naharkanta.

A complaint has been filed against NCC officer in this matter.

The Higher Education Department, Government of Odisha has sent a letter and ordered a proper investigation into the matter by forming a Committee.