Strict Surveillance can reduce Covid-19 transmission in schools: Odisha health director

Bhubaneswar: In the wake of the third wave of Covid-19, the Odisha health director have stressed that strict surveillance can reduce the transmission of the virus in the schools.

Parents should not leave their children to school if they develop any symptoms or suspected infection, advises Director of Health Services, Bijay Mohapatra.

He said that at most children have mild infection and currently around 2 per cent of children infected with the Covid-19 have been admitted to ICU.

The R-value in the Cuttack and Bhubaneswar is 1 percent, he added.

However, no one is under ventilator support, he added.