Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate police takes strict action against lock down violators in Bhubaneswar. If one is found on the roads without valid reasons, they shall be fined.

One such incident has come to light at AG square in Bhubaneswar.

The youth was stopped by the police and could not show enough reason to be out on the streets.

He was fined Rs.500/- on the spot. The police has said this action will become stricter in the forthcoming days.