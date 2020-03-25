Strict Action! Fine Collection for Lock Down Violators Starts in Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate police takes strict action against lock down violators in Bhubaneswar. If one is found on the roads without valid reasons, they shall be fined.

One such incident has come to light at AG square in Bhubaneswar.

Related News

Odisha Government Rescues Odia Students Stuck in Andhra…

Puri District Administration Takes Strict Action Against…

Journalist Abused and Heckled by Police in Odisha’s…

Health Secretary on Surprise Visit to Jajpur Hospital to…

The youth was stopped by the police and could not show enough reason to be out on the streets.

He was fined Rs.500/- on the spot. The police has said this action will become stricter in the forthcoming days.

You might also like
State

Odisha Government Rescues Odia Students Stuck in Andhra Pradesh

State

Puri District Administration Takes Strict Action Against Lock down Violators

State

Journalist Abused and Heckled by Police in Odisha’s Malkangiri

State

Health Secretary on Surprise Visit to Jajpur Hospital to Check Coronavirus…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.