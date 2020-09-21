Street Romeos thrashed in Bhubaneswar for creating chaos on road

Bhubaneswar: A group of bike borne miscreants were allegedly beaten by the locals for creating chaos on the streets of Laxmi Sagar area in the capital city of Odisha on Monday. Till Police reached the spot they had left their bikes and fled from the scene. Police have seized their motorcycles.

As per reports, a group of miscreants were creating ruckus on the street in the Sabar Sahi and Chintamaniswar area under Laxmi Sagar Police limits in Bhubaneswar today. They were even shouting at the commuters with foul language. They were allegedly asking for side unnecessarily and verbally abusing them.

Things turned wrong and they physically abused a minor boy in Sabar Sahi area on the road and left the place. Later they came back and started fighting with some young men when the people of Sabar Sahi allegedly thrashed them. They also intimated Police about the miscreants’ deed.

After getting information Police reached the spot but by then the street boys had already fled from the scene. However, in a hurry they left their bullet motorcycles. The angry locals damaged the motorcycles.

Police have seized a bullet bearing registration no. OD, BD – 3652 from the spot and on the basis of this seized vehicle investigating the matter to nab the wrong doers.