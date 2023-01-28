Stray dog feasts on newborn’s body on Keonjhar hospital campus

Keonjhar: People at Odisha’s Keonjhar District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) got the shock of their lives when they spotted a dog eating a stillborn baby on the premises of the hospital today.

A woman of Sorasa village under Patna block of the district was admitted at the government hospital after she complained of labour pain recently. However, she delivered a stillborn baby through caesarean section at the DHH here on Friday.

Later, the woman’s family members buried the stillborn baby by digging a shallow pit on the premises of the District Headquarters Hospital.

Shockingly, a stray dog was seen eating the body of the stillborn baby. Some people who saw it, which was like a scene from a horror movie, filmed it on their phones. They threw stones at the dog and chased it away from the spot and alerted the hospital authorities.

Meanwhile, the hospital is said to have ordered an inquiry into the shocking incident.