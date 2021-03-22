Strange Baby Born In Odisha Hospital

Koraput: A strange baby was born at Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital in Koraput district of Odisha. The baby which had four hands, four legs, two heads and two chests was born dead. However, the timely intervention of the doctors saved the life of the baby’s mother.

According to reports, the woman who was in her fourth month of pregnancy had severe pain following which she went under ultrasound test at the hospital.

However, to everyone’s surprise, the ultrasound report revealed that the woman had a strange child in her stomach. The kid who had already died had two head, two chests, four hands and four legs.

Dr. Muktikant Khatua, who attended the lady, said that the baby had two hearts and two backbones.

Apprehending threat to the woman’s life, the doctors conducted a surgery on her abdomen and removed the dead unusual child.

The woman has been identified as a resident of Kotia area of the district.