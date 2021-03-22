Strange Baby Born In Odisha Hospital

By WCE 3
strange dead baby born in odisha hospital,

Koraput: A strange baby was born at Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital in Koraput district of Odisha. The baby which had four hands, four legs, two heads and two chests was born dead. However, the timely intervention of the doctors saved the life of the baby’s mother.

According to reports, the woman who was in her fourth month of pregnancy had severe pain following which she went under ultrasound test at the hospital.

However, to everyone’s surprise, the ultrasound report revealed that the woman had a strange child in her stomach. The kid who had already died had two head, two chests, four hands and four legs.

Dr. Muktikant Khatua, who attended the lady, said that the baby had two hearts and two backbones.

Apprehending threat to the woman’s life, the doctors conducted a surgery on her abdomen and removed the dead unusual child.

The woman has been identified as a resident of Kotia area of the district.

You might also like
State

Woman Flees After Leaving Newborn Near Temple In Odisha

State

2 killed as Ambulance meets accident in Jajpur dist of Odisha

State

Odisha: 4 Women Among 6 Arrested For Selling Minor Girl In Delhi

State

Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2020 Time Table Released; Check Details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.