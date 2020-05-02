Odisha students return home from Kota

Stranded Odisha students return home from Kota

By KalingaTV Bureau

Rourkela: A group of students from Odisha who were stranded in Rajasthan’s Kota have reportedly arrived here on Saturday.

As many as 114 students returned to the State in four buses with their own expenses. They are slated to  undergo medical screening for coronavirus. Those who have COVID19 symptoms will be sent to the hospital, while others will be kept in home quarantine.

The students had gone to Kota for medical coaching. However, they could not return to the State due to the nation-wide lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID19 outbreak.

They sought the help of Odisha government to return to the State following which it talked to the Rajasthan government in this regard and helped them for their inter-state movement. The State government provided vehicle permits and other arrangements for their movements.

