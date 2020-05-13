Stranded Odia migrant worker commits suicide in Haryana
Representational image

Stranded Odia migrant worker commits suicide in Haryana

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Failing to return home due to the nationwide lockdown, a migrant worker from Odisha allegedly committed suicide in Haryana on Wednesday.

Gangadhar Biswal, a resident of of Bajapur village under the Rajkanika police in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, hanged himself from a tree at Yamuna Nagar in Harayana.

Sources said, Biswal was working in a plywood company in Harayana. The company however stopped operation due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Earlier in a social media post, Biswal along with a group of migrant workers said that did not have money and requested Odisha government to help them return home.

The incident has descended a pall of gloom in Rajkanika locality.

 

You might also like
State

Inter-District Bike Stealing Racket Busted In Odisha’s Gajapati, 2 Arrested

State

Cyclonic Storm Approaching Odisha Around May 16, Low Pressure Over Bay Of Bengal

State

7255 prisoners released from 86 jails of Odisha due to Coronavirus pandemic

State

2 Persons Arrested, 33 Lts Foreign Liquor Seized Amid COVID19 Lockdown In Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.