Bhubaneswar: Failing to return home due to the nationwide lockdown, a migrant worker from Odisha allegedly committed suicide in Haryana on Wednesday.

Gangadhar Biswal, a resident of of Bajapur village under the Rajkanika police in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, hanged himself from a tree at Yamuna Nagar in Harayana.

Sources said, Biswal was working in a plywood company in Harayana. The company however stopped operation due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Earlier in a social media post, Biswal along with a group of migrant workers said that did not have money and requested Odisha government to help them return home.

The incident has descended a pall of gloom in Rajkanika locality.