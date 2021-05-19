Bhubaneswar: The Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Odisha, P.K. Mohapatra has directed to discontinue door-to-door and drive-in vaccination drives.

In a letter addressed to all the Collectors, District Magistrates, Municipal Commissioners, CDM and PHOs the ACS Odisha directed the above to refrain from organizing such drives.

The ACS further said that, “It has come to my notice that COVID-19 drive-in vaccination and door-step vaccination has been started in some districts. l would like to bring to your notice that as per the COVID-19 Operational guidelines of Govt. of India, MoHFW, drive-in or door-step COVID-19 vaccination is not permitted.”

The letter further read, “The guideline clearly says that vaccination sessions shall be conducted in places with adequate space for waiting area, vaccination room and observation room and have adequate facility to manage AEFI.

As per guideline, the beneficiaries have to be observed for at least 30 minutes after vaccination for AEFI (if any). In drive-in / door step strategies, it will be difficult to manage AEFI, if it occurs, and there is also high likelihood of vaccine wastage.

The ASC directed further said that, “Accordingly, you are requested to refrain from such strategies and only to conduct sessions in suitable CVCs with adequate space following the COVID-19 operational guidelines.”