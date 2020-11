Khurda: The Bolagarh Tehsildar along with few other staff members were injured in an attack in Gopalpur area near Khurda district of Odisha.

According to reports, the tehsildar along with staff members had raided a stone quarry at Gopalpur area.

The stone quarry mafia attacked the tehsildar during this raid.

One person has been arrested, 2 tractors and 1 JCB has been seized.

Police probe is underway.