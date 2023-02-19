Stone pelting on Papu Pom pom in Ganjam of Odisha

Ganjam: Comedian Papu Pom Pom was pelted with stones on Saturday during a stage performance at Sorala village under Chikiti block of Ganjam district.

The comedian managed to save himself. A water bottle reportedly hit another co-actor of the group.

Sources said, Papu Pom Pom had come to perform at the two-day cultural programme of the village which was organised on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

The exact reason behind the stone pelting incident is not clear yet. More details awaited.

