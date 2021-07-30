Stone mafias launch murderous attack on Kalinga TV Journalist in Odisha

By WCE 3
Kalinga TV Journalist brutally attacked

Balasore: A group of stone mafias launched a murderous attack on a Kalinga TV Journalist in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday.

Tehsildar of Khaira reportedly seized a stone-laden truck for illegally carrying out stone mines. On being informed about the seizure of the stone-laden truck, Kalinga TV’s Soro reporter, Kailash Chandra Das, rushed to collect information.

However, as soon as Kailash Chandra Das started taking video of the incident, the stone mafias got angry and launched a murderous attack on him. Kailash sustained grievous injuries on his stomach and legs.

Related News

Kalinga TV Observes 7th Foundation Day

Kanha’s treatment begins at MKCG in Berhampur

A case has been filed at Khaira Police station by the reporter over the matter.

Meanwhile, members of the Balasore Journalists Association demanded the arrest of the accused persons.

You might also like
State

Cancellation and partial cancellation of trains in Odisha: Details here

State

102nd SLSWCA meet: Odisha approves 7 industrial projects worth Rs 2084 Crore

State

Odisha’s Rajendra University Gets UGC Recognition

State

KiiT International School Students Excel in CBSE 12th Board Exam

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.