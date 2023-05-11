Stone mafia attack Tehsil officials in Nayagarh of Odisha

Advertisement

Nayagarh: The stone mafia members on Thursday attacked the members of an Enforcement Team of Ranpur tehsil of Nayagarh district during a raid. According to reports, the stone mafia attacked the team and has critically injured one member.

The incident has been reported from the illegal stone mining at Kusapalla village under Patia gram panchayat of Ranpur block in Nayagarh district.

Reports say that, one of the members of the team has sustained grievous injuries in the attack and was admitted to a hospital.

Due to raid, the mafia attacked the officials with sticks and iron rods and pelted stones at them. The Chandpur police registered a case and launched a manhunt to catch the miscreants who are yet to be traced.

Earlier on February 3, 2023 a sub-collector was allegedly thrashed by sand mining mafia in Balasore district of Odisha.

The incident has been reported from Sahadev khunta Police limits area. The official driver of the sub-collector was also attacked and injured said reliable reports.

It is worth mentioning that, both the sub-collector and the driver have been admitted to the Balasore district headquarter hospital (DHH).