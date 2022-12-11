Stone mafia attack DFO in Odisha during raid

Dhenkanal: The terror of the stone mafia seems to be on the rise with each passing day in Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

A Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) has been attacked by the stone mafia in Dhenkanal of Odisha while conducting a raid on illegal stone quarrying.

The stone mafia have been accused of assaulting the DFO and blocking the road.

According to reports, the DFO identified as Prakash Chand Gogineni went to Kurumtang village and stopped a stone-laden truck when the stone mafia attacked and injured him and his men.

Police have arrested five people in this incident and are still looking for one accused.

Earlier also, there was an allegation of fatal attack on a district magistrate. The District Collector said that strict action will be taken against the accused.

Further details awaited.