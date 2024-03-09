Stone falls from Srimandir, no one hurt

Puri: A stone reportedly fell off temple on the premises of Shree Jagannath temple in Puri on Saturday wee hours.

As per reports, the stone, five inch in weight and 10-inch in length fell off from the Barah temple near the Bimala Mandir at the south of the Jagannath Mandir on Saturday morning and damaged the roof of the Ekadashi temple.

No one was hurt in the incident as there were no devotees present at the same site.

Meanwhile, the stone has been kept at the Garada of Srimandir and on being informed the officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) reached the spot and will start their investigation.

While the exact reason behind the incident has not been ascertained yet.

Similarly, in October 2022, a stone weighing around 2-3 kg fell from the roof area of Lord Jagannath temple in Puri and no one was hurt in the incident.